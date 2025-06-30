Brian Birdwell will not seek reelection in 2026

(KXXV) — Senator Brian Birdwell of Texas has officially announced that he will not seek reelection for his position as State Senator for District 22. Birdwell expressed gratitude for the 15 years he has served in office.

Now, State Representative David Cook announced his bid for Texas Senate District 22, following the retirement announcement of State Senator Brian Birdwell.

“Today, I’m officially announcing my campaign for Texas Senate,” said Representative Cook. “Senator Birdwell is the personification of a servant leader, in both word and deed. His 15 years of steadfast service to SD 22, combined with a lifetime of devotion to public service, leave behind enormous shoes to fill. It has been a great privilege to represent the people of House District 96."

In his statement, Birdwell recalled his swearing-in ceremony in Hillsboro following the 2010 special election, where he recognized that he was elected not just to hold a position, but to steward the trust of the citizens of District 22.

Birdwell credited his achievements to various influences in his life, particularly his faith in Jesus Christ and support from his wife, Mel. He acknowledged her significant sacrifices and contributions throughout their journey together, particularly during his military career and public service.

The senator expressed appreciation for the staff members who have served alongside him, stating, "The honor and privilege of the last 15 years did not come to me of my own talents." He emphasized the importance of teamwork in fulfilling the responsibilities of his role and commended the hard work of both current and former staff members.

Birdwell also extended gratitude to his colleagues in the Senate and to Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick for his leadership and friendship. He noted that their collaborative efforts have helped the Senate navigate a range of complex issues.

As he reflects on his tenure, Birdwell stated, "I do so with a sense of gratitude at all we have accomplished." He highlighted key legislative victories, including efforts to uphold Second Amendment rights and initiatives aimed at protecting the unborn.

Birdwell's announcement marks the end of a notable chapter in his career as he prepares to step down from his role as State Senator for District 22.

