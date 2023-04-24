Brazos Valley counties receive federal help post Winter Storm Mara

AUSTIN, Texas — People in Burleson, Leon, Milam and Robertson counties are breathing a sigh of relief after the President approves federal funding to help rebound from the cold and icy weather we saw earlier this year.

State agencies, local governments and some nonprofits will get a chunk of money to repair and replace any damage from Winter Storm Mara.

Gov. Greg Abbott requested help for 23 counties in February.

President Biden approved 13 of those counties and said more help can and will come once the state works to assess any additional damage.

In a tweet, Abbott said "this is a critical step to help Texas communities affected by the severe weather event."