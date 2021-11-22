Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Bosque County Sheriff's Office searching for suspect in robbery

items.[0].image.alt
Bosque County Sheriff's Office
Capture.JPG
Posted at 5:57 PM, Nov 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-22 18:57:14-05

The Bosque County Sheriff's Office is searching for the suspect in a weekend robbery.

According to Sheriff Hendricks, at about 8:20 p.m. on Saturday a man wearing a mask and a black hoodie entered the Lake Stop convenience store in Laguna Park. Hendricks said the suspect then approached the cashier counter and demanded the store's "bank bag."

The suspect then fled on foot, with the money bag. A vehicle description is not available, according to the sheriff's office.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (254) 435-2362.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2021 Red Zone Sponsors

Sponsored by

6:01 AM, Feb 06, 2019