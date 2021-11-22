Bosque County Sheriff's Office searching for suspect in robbery

The Bosque County Sheriff's Office is searching for the suspect in a weekend robbery.

According to Sheriff Hendricks, at about 8:20 p.m. on Saturday a man wearing a mask and a black hoodie entered the Lake Stop convenience store in Laguna Park. Hendricks said the suspect then approached the cashier counter and demanded the store's "bank bag."

The suspect then fled on foot, with the money bag. A vehicle description is not available, according to the sheriff's office.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (254) 435-2362.