Bosque County Sheriff's Office investigating church burglary, suspect identified

The Bosque County Sheriff's Office is investigating a burglary that occurred at a local church.

The suspect forced entry into the Bosque County Cowboy Church, located on Highway 6 in Meridian, and broke into a secured filing cabinet, secured storage locations, and other rooms. The suspect was able to steal almost $130 in cash and two blue plastic pistols that are used for security training exercises.

The suspect has been identified, according to BCSO, with warrants pending.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.