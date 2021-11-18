Watch
Bosque County residents asked to identify, prepare safe shelter sites

Eric Gay/AP
Two people play in the snow in San Antonio, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. Snow and ice blanketed large swaths of the U.S. on Sunday, prompting canceled flights, making driving perilous and reaching into areas as far south as Texas’ Gulf Coast, where snow and sleet were expected overnight. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Posted at 4:01 PM, Nov 18, 2021
The Bosque County Office Of Emergency Management is asking any residents who manage facilities to think about joining the Community Shelters of Bosque County network.

Residents of Bosque County are asked to help identify and prepare safe shelter sites for any residents that are at-risk as the colder season approaches. The shelters would be used in extreme weather situations, such as the winter storm in February, but also for any situations with extended power loss.

"Collectively we learned many lessons during the Arctic Blast back in February," said the office of emergency management. "One lesson revolved around how to care for those who have no means to stay warm without power."

The list of shelters will be known as The Community Shelters of Bosque County. Anyone who may have a shelter site in mind can email the office of emergency management at BosqueEMC@BosqueCounty.us.

"Community centers, churches, and schools all make good shelters but the options are not restricted to those types of facilities exclusively," said the office of emergency management. "Sites with backup power in place would be ideal but we understand that not many will have that. We can help advise on how to upgrade any facility to be able to heat, cool, and provide power if needed. Also, facilities will need staff that can open and be responsible for the facility during an event."

