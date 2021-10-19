Bosque County meth probe leads to the arrest of man, woman in their home

The Bosque County Sheriff's Office has arrested a Central Texas man and woman in a meth probe.

Bosque County Deputies and an investigator, along with the Meridian Police Department, obtained a search warrant for a home located on the 500 block of Bosque Street. Police were able to take 33-year-old Cecilia Jones into custody without incident as the residence was secured.

Authorities said this is when 36-year-old Mathew Jones, another resident of the home, drove by the property and fled after noting police on the scene.

"Investigators pursued Jones a short distance, conducting a traffic stop in the 400 block of Hill St.," said BCSO. "Jones was taken into custody without incident and transported back to the residence."

Both individuals were transported to Bosque County Jail following the search, according to Bosque County Sheriff Trace Hendricks.

Investigators said they were able to locate, "methamphetamine and items of paraphernalia indicative of the use and distribution of methamphetamine," in the home.

“I am proud of our working relationship with the DA’s office and our local agencies within our jurisdiction as we continue to investigate the trafficking of narcotics in and around Bosque County,” said Bosque County Sheriff Trace Hendricks.

The Sheriff's office announced last week that any properties used in the engaging of drug deals can be petitioned for seizure and be sold.

"Ultimately, if the court grants the seizure and awards the property to BCSO, the property will be sold and the funds will be utilized to purchase equipment and services to further investigate and suppress criminal activities," said Hendricks on Wednesday, Oct. 13.