Boil water notice issued for parts of Killeen

There's a boil water notice effective in the properties on 2806 S. WS Young Drive and 2403, 2500, 2501 and 2502 Bacon Ranch Road in Killeen.

According to city officials a contractor working in the area broke a water line.

Crews had to interrupt water service to make the repair.

Once service is restored, all water must be boiled prior to consumption.

Affected properties will be contacted directly and will a public notice will be issued once the notice is lifted.

For updates on this order, call 254-501-6515.

If you have questions regarding this matter, you may contact the Water and Sewer Services official at 254-501-6319.

