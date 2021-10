BELTON, Texas — A water main break in Belton is requiring that some customers must boil their water prior to consumption.

Residents living in the areas of N. Birdwell, E. 2nd Avenue, N. Head Street, Cori Drive, and Neil Street must boil their water due to the break.

The city will notify residents when it is no longer necessary to boil the water.

Anyone with questions concerning this matter may contact the City of Belton Public Works Department at (254) 933-5823.