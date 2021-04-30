Boil water notice issued for Levi Water Supply customers in parts of McLennan County, Falls County

A boil water notice has been issued for Levi Water Supply customers in parts of McLennan County and Falls County after a "major water line break."

The notice affects customers located in or on:



Levi Parkway

Silo Hill Subdivision

FM-2643

All Falls County customers

All roads that intersect Levi Parkway and FM-2643

Customers in the affected area should follow these instructions:

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and ice making should be boiled and cooled. The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling water, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from another suitable source for drinking or human consumption.



Levi Water will notify customers when the water is safe for drinking or human consumption.

The company says samples for analysis will be connected Monday, May 3. The results of the testing could take a minimum of 24 hours

For questions, you can call Levi Water at 254.857.3050 or email accounts@leviwater.com

