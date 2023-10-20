Watch Now
Body of Round Rock murder victim found in Milam County

Posted at 10:38 PM, Oct 19, 2023
BUCKHOLTS, Texas — The Round Rock Police Department located the body of a murder victim in the Buckholts area near FM 1915 and County Road 408 in Milam County Tuesday.

The victim, 30-year-old Shawn Joseph, was shot in a Walmart parking lot in Round Rock earlier this month.

The department received information about where the body was left, ending a two-week search.

The Milam County Sheriff's Office assisted in auxiliary capacity.

The suspect, 31-year-old Royce Defranklin Loggins, is already in custody.

Sheriff Mike Clore said in a press release that there is no danger to the public.

