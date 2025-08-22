Blue Bell issues voluntary recall for contaminated ice cream

BRENHAM, Texas (KXXV) — Blue Bell Ice Cream issed a voluntary recall and allergy alert on undeclared almond, walnut and pecan in Moo-llennium Crunch ice cream lids on a Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough carton that were packaged at its Brenham plant.

"People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to almonds, walnuts, and pecans run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products," Blue Bell said in a media release.

Blue Bell said an employee found the incorrect packaging on two half gallons while restocking a retailer. No illnesses or adverse reactions have been reported yet, and no other incorrect packaging has been discovered or reported.

The affected ice cream half gallon packages were distributed at retailers in: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida

Panhandle, Northwest Georgia, Southern Indiana, Southern Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Southwest Virginia.

The half gallons can be identified as Moo-llennium Crunch Ice Cream packaged in a Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough half gallon carton with a Moo-llennium Crunch lid and with the code "061027524" on the top of the half gallon lid.

Consumers who purchased the recalled item can return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.