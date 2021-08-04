Blooming Grove, Corsicana Police searching for missing 15-year old

The Blooming Grove Police Department is searching for missing 15-year old Richard Joseph "Joey" Enderle.

Enderle is 5 ft. 10 in. with brown hair and blue eyes; he has been entered into NCIC as a missing person.

Enderle was last seen walking westbound on Texas State Highway 22, with an unknown individual on Tuesday, August 3. He was wearing black sweat pants, a black shirt, a black hoodie, and black shoes carrying a black backpack.

Friends and family are concerned for his safety and have not been in contact with Enderle. His cell phone has been turned off.

Anyone with information can contact the Blooming Grove Police Department via the Navarro County Sheriff's Department (903) 654-3001 or the Corsicana Police Department at (903) 654-4902.