Blood donations at critical low in Central Texas, mobile donation stations opening up

CENTRAL TEXAS — The COVID-19 pandemic impacts nearly everything, including the supply of blood donations for hospitals.

Hospitals in our area are in critical need of blood donations and that is where Carter BloodCare comes in.

Carter BloodCare is working hard all over Central Texas to make donating blood as easy and convenient as possible with mobile donation sites.

”Very simple, you come out and you can schedule an appointment beforehand and if not, we take walk-ins. They’ll answer some questions and a health prescreening and then they’ll go on to the donation process,” said Stephanie Gardot, a Consultant with Carter BloodCare.

Their goal is to get 1,000 donations a day but, for over a year they have fallen far short of that goal due to COVID-19

”Right now we have a huge shortage on blood and it has been that way for the past 15-months because of COVID,” said Gardot.

The lack of blood in hospitals is why Lynn Acosta took the time to donate blood in Copperas Cove on Wednesday.

”It helps so many people and if I needed blood because of an accident, I would have wanted somebody to have donated blood for me.” said Acosta.

Being a veteran, Acosta feels a higher purpose when donating blood.

“You might not help just one person but maybe, two or three people or even more and I just feel called that I should be doing this,” said Acosta.

Carter BloodCare is holding mobile donation stations all over Central Texas including, at the One Killeen Center and at the Bob Mills Furniture in Temple on Monday from 10am to 6pm and in front of the 25 News Station in Waco next Monday from 10 am to 7 pm.