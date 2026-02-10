Blinn College livestock judging team wins Fort Worth Stock Show competition

BRENHAM, Texas (KXXV) — The Blinn College Livestock Judging team won the community college division at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo Intercollegiate Livestock Judging Contest on Friday, led by high individual Jenna Lindig.

Blinn totaled 3,722 points, with Redlands Community College second at 3,684 points.

The Blinn team placed first in reasons, sheep/goats, and swine; and second in beef and horses.

Blinn dominated the individual contest, placing eight in the top 10, led by Lindig. Jhett West was second, Ryleigh Gilfoil fourth, Kenna Schram fifth, Kayleigh Conant sixth, Hayden Fowler seventh, Brody Newburn ninth, and Paige Zimprich 10th.

Lindig was first in swine and sheep/goats. She also placed second in reasons and seventh in horses.

West was first in beef and reasons, second in sheep/goats, and sixth in horses. In horses, Newburn was first and Ian Moss fifth. Gilfoil placed fifth in beef, sixth in reasons, and eighth in horses.

Schram placed fifth in swine and eighth in sheep/goats. Conant was third in beef, Fowler ninth in sheep/goats, Zimprich eighth in cattle, Carolyne Turner eighth in reasons and ninth in horses, Luke Domingue fourth in reasons and ninth in swine, and Sage Schenk was ninth in beef.

Consistent top performance

Blinn has placed in the top five at every 2025-26 contest where it competed, including first at the State Fair of Texas, the Griswold Cattle Classic, and the Fort Worth contest; second at the American Royal Intercollegiate Livestock Judging Contest, Top Notch Intercollegiate Swine Judging, and Tulsa State Fair; third at the National Barrow Show; fourth at the Cattleman's Congress and the National Western Stock Show; and fifth at the North American International Livestock Exposition.

Three Blinn livestock judging team alumni placed in the top 10 in the senior college competition at Fort Worth as well.

Owen Seidenberger, now attending Texas Tech University, placed first overall. Maddox Hartmann and Lane Hogan, now members of the Texas A&M University team, were sixth and eighth, respectively.

With the Fort Worth results, Blinn remained in third place in LivestockJudging.com's national community college rankings for the 2025-26 school year with a 1.443 power rating.

The livestock judging team is part of Blinn's Agricultural Sciences Program, which offers many extracurricular programs including the Agriculture Club, wildlife, agriculture mechanics and horticulture.

