(WACO, Texas) — Black Friday has changed, and shoppers are feeling the difference, according to a local economist.

I spoke with Ray Perryman, president of the Perryman Group, who said retailers are no longer concentrating their biggest discounts on a single day.

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Black Friday deals aren't what they used to be, and a local economist explains why shoppers feel it

"What you're seeing is the deals now get spread over a longer period of time, and consequently, the percentage reduction may not be as great because they're spreading it out over a longer period of time, hoping to sell more units," Perryman said.

Perryman pointed to a generational shift as one reason the shopping experience continues to change.

"Year after year, there's fewer folks in the older generation, and more folks in your generation, which basically means the people who grew up online shopping. The total dollar spent is going up every year, and that shifts the shopping experience to some extent as well," Perryman said.

Perryman said that, generally speaking, wages aren't keeping up with inflation, which makes shopping feel more expensive. With record-breaking sales reported every holiday season, I asked whether inflation played a role.

"We can measure the total increase in spending, which it tells us in real dollars how much you spend. And then we can take inflation and take that out and say, did the over to the actual amount of things bought, go up or down, and what we're anticipating will happen this year is it will go up by a modest amount, but not a great deal," Perryman said.

Perryman said online shopping is one factor, as well as businesses extending Black Friday deals.

"The technology has changed enough that it's no longer as much focus on a single day as it used to be. In fact, usually the weekend before Christmas will actually have more dollar volume than Black Friday," Perryman said.

If you miss Black Friday shopping, there's still Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday.

