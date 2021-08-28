Black Business Month Spotlight: Sign Sisters Waco

AUGUST 27, 2021 — In the early morning hours, when birds are chirping and most people are still asleep, that's when you'll find sisters, Aericka Ridge and Ashley Goshay, hard at work.

"I said, I don't have to go to the gym because it's hard work putting out a sign," Goshay said.

But we're not just talking any old sign. Sign Sisters Waco specializes in yard decor for any occasion. Whether it's birthday's, anniversaries, graduations or welcoming a loved one home, Goshay and Ridge have you covered.

"The princess themes that we have, the video games, the kids love it. I did a Paw Patrol theme for my son and he was over the moon," Goshay said.

For their mother's birthday in late November 2020, Ridge and Goshay ordered signs online and set them up. That's when the idea to start their own business was born.

"First thing our mom said was, 'You guys can do this. You should start this business.' So we went out on faith when we got our stimulus checks and with the investment from our mother we decided to start the business," Goshay said.

Since then, the Sign Sisters have been booked and busy, especially at the height of the pandemic.

"I just think that it helped bring a little more joy since people couldn't connect and get together for birthdays so a lot of people started doing driveby's and setting up yard signs," Ridge said.

As a female and a minority, starting a business can be difficult.

"It's started by us, funded by us. It's just us. We are doing this locally," Goshay said.

But the nonstop community support has kept them going.

"It means a lot. Every time someone posts in the mom groups, people just tag us and they don't even buy a card. Just to tag us and share our business, that is so important to me," Goshay said.