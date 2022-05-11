Bill announced to honor SPC. Vanessa Guillen

FORT HOOD, Texas — Rep. Sylvia Garcia announced Wednesday the passing of bill H.R. 224, a bill that will rename a Houston post office after the late Vanessa Guillen.

SPC. Vanessa Guillen was last seen on April 22, 2020, while she was a private stationed at Fort Hood.

Before her time at Fort Hood, SPC. Guillen was a constituent of Rep. Garcia.

Rep. Garcia referred to the slain specialist as a rising star.

One suspect named in Guillen's death died by suicide that same year in July.

Rep. Garcia also said there will be no rest until there is justice for Vanessa and her family.

Tonight, I spoke in support of my bill H.R. 224.



This bill honors my constituent SPC Vanessa Guillén by naming a Houston area post office after her.



Vanessa, your sacrifice ensured millions do not have to live in fear. We miss you. We love you. We will never forget you. — Rep. Sylvia Garcia

She spoke about how this incident has brought much-needed change to the military climate and attention to sexual assault.

Mayra Guillen, a sister of Vanessa, additionally shared information regarding an event honoring Vanessa.

"It’s an honor to see my sister's legacy keep growing, especially here in Houston where she was born and raised before she decided to serve and protect her country," Mayra shared on social media.

Saturday at 2:30 p.m. there will be a poetry reading as a tribute to Vanessa.

The poetry reading is part of the 11th "La Mujer: A Celebration of Womxn" hosted at the Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center in Austin.

Flowers, memorabilia, and decorations are encouraged and welcomed to bring.