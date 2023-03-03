Beverly Hills Police: Man charged with indecency with a 10-year-old child

BEVERLY HILLS, Texas — A 49-year-old man has been convicted of indecency with a child after he reportedly fondled a 10-year-old female foster child in a sexual manner, according to the Beverly Hills Police Department.

Police were notified by Child Protective Services after receiving reports of possible sexual abuse at a foster home.

Jesus Silva of Beverly Hills was taken into custody on Mar. 1.

The identity of the victim remains protected, and police do not have any additional information to share at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Beverly Hills Police Department, the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services Officer of Inspector General (HHS-OIG), & Family Protective Services are working to identify other potential victims, according to police.

If anyone has information regarding this investigation or knows someone who may have been a victim or witness, please contact, Chief of Police Kory Martin of the Beverly Hills Police Department at 254-752-2585.