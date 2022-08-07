Beto stops in Waco for his 'Drive for Texas' gubernatorial campaign

WACO, Texas — Texas Democratic candidate Beto O'Rourke visited Waco Saturday evening as part of his 'Drive for Texas' campaign.

Over 500 people were in attendance at the event located at Da Shack Farmer's Market on Houston Drive. Beto discussed various topics such as Uvalde and universal background checks for firearms, teacher pay, women's rights and climate change.

Beto spoke with 25 News on why he continues to visit the city of Waco.

"I've been coming to Waco for 5 years now, everyone is so warm, so welcoming, so kind to us. Democrats for sure but a lot of republicans here tonight, a lot of Independents... it is people from the community who want to do better by and for everyone," the gubernatorial candidate said.

Beto will continue his 'Drive for Texas' Campaign in the next coming weeks.