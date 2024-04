BELTON, Texas — The Belton Police Department is searching for a missing male teen last seen on April 3rd.

15-year-old Jair King was last seen April 3rd, 2024, in the 500 block of E. Rancier Avenue in Killeen, police said.

Jair is 5'9" with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Belton PD at (254) 933-5840.