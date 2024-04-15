Belton PD investigating Sunday night homicide, 2 suspects in custody

BELTON, Texas — The Belton Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place on Sunday night.

Around 9:52 p.m., Belton police responded to an altercation report at an apartment complex in the 1100 block of Shady Lane.

Police on the scene said they found 41-year-old Bryant Howard of Belton not breathing.

Officers attempted life-saving measures, but Howard was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Next of kin has been notified.

Detectives said they have two suspects in custody and are pending formal charges.

25 News will continue to provide updates as they are made available.