Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Belton PD investigating Sunday night homicide, 2 suspects in custody

Police
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
(Source: KXXV)
Police
Posted at 12:22 PM, Apr 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-15 13:22:09-04

BELTON, Texas — The Belton Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place on Sunday night.

Around 9:52 p.m., Belton police responded to an altercation report at an apartment complex in the 1100 block of Shady Lane.

Police on the scene said they found 41-year-old Bryant Howard of Belton not breathing.

Officers attempted life-saving measures, but Howard was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Next of kin has been notified.

Detectives said they have two suspects in custody and are pending formal charges.

25 News will continue to provide updates as they are made available.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019