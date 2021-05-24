Belton ISD to make wearing masks indoors optional starting May 25

BELTON, TX — Belton ISD Board of Trustees held a special meeting this morning, May 24, where they approved the administration's recommendation to make mask wearing optional inside district facilities starting May 25.

This approval was in response Governor Abbott's Executive Order that he issued on May 18.

Dr. Matt Smith, Belton ISD Superintendent, said that "from the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic we have focused on the values of Clarity, Kindness, and Unity in Purpose. Our goal since September has been to make sure we have as many students face-to-face as possible and to ensure a focus on exceptional learning. It is my hope that our decision to make masks optional tomorrow will support our school staff to better focus on the main task at hand - creating exceptional experiences for students as we close out the year."

Dr. Smith encourages parents to contact their primary care physician and ask for guidance for their student and their family for the last couple of weeks of school.

Belton ISD's contact tracing practices and notifications will continue through the last day of school.

Dr. Smith added, "I am proud of the way our local community has come together during this pandemic to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Our prevention and mitigation strategies worked and allowed us to have every school open for face-to-face learning the entire school year. Athletics, activities, and learning experiences that make our schools great were present thanks to the great work of our Big Red Community. Thank you for your efforts for our students and staff this year and have a wonderful final 11 days."

