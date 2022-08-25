Belton ISD budget and tax rate decrease may affect homeowners

BELTON, Texas — Belton ISD trustees approve a two-cent tax rate decrease in their $141.8 million budget.

That reduction in the tax rate can affect homeowners in Belton.

Belton resident and homeowner Mark Mahler shared how it can affect him and other homeowners in Belton

“Property evaluations have gone up so much that people will probably pay more overall in taxes still, but the tax decrease is certainly a welcomed thing,” he said.

Mahler is also a real estate professional and owner of The Mahler Group, a real estate group in the heart of Belton.

“This property decrease is gonna lessen the blow that property owners are gonna see when they have to pay their taxes each year, so it's gonna be great news for everyone in Belton," said his colleague Matt Mahler.

Melissa Lafferty, CFO with Belton ISD, went into depth about the school's budget in Belton ISD's school board meeting held Monday saying “The board approved our original budget assumptions; we also assumed a six percent increase in property values and we were well below what they came in at.”

That property value is now increasing to 20.7 percent.