Belton ISD announces death of Kindergarten student

BELTON, Texas (KXXV) — Belton ISD has announced the death of a Kindergarten student. The student died after a medical emergency Friday morning at High Point Elementary.

According to the school, the kindergartener was sent to Baylor Scott and White McClain Children's Medical Center.

"The entire Belton ISD community is deeply saddened by this tragedy and extends its heartfelt condolences to the family of our student," reads a release from the school district.

Counselor services have been made available for staff and students.

