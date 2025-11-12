Belton approves the addition of seven more flock cameras on TxDot roads

BELTON, Texas (KXXV) — Belton is expanding its network of Flock cameras to improve public safety and prevent future crimes. While some residents welcome the added security, others worry about potential privacy issues. The project is funded by the Texas Motor Vehicle Crime Prevention Authority, which focuses on reducing vehicle theft statewide.



The City of Belton approved seven new Flock cameras on TxDOT-controlled roads.

Residents are divided — some support the safety benefits, while others fear privacy intrusions.

Funding comes from the Texas Motor Vehicle Crime Prevention Authority, established to lower car thefts in Texas.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The city of Belton recently approved the installation of seven additional Flock cameras on TxDOT-controlled roads, a move that has residents divided over the balance between safety and privacy.

Longtime resident Leila Valchar said she supports the city’s decision, noting that surveillance technology has already proven useful in preventing and solving crimes.

“With the cameras coming in I am very happy to see that come along because we have seen with our own cameras that we have caught a lot of crimes,” Valchar said.

Belton police say in city documents that the cameras aid in criminal investigations and help prevent future crimes. With the city’s population continuing to grow, the department said it wants to stay ahead of potential criminal activity.

While many residents share Valchar’s enthusiasm, others are uneasy about the increased surveillance. Some neighbors expressed concern about their privacy being invaded but declined to go on camera due to those very concerns.

However, Belton resident Isabel Kurcz said she doesn’t mind the added surveillance.

“If you aren’t doing anything wrong then I don’t think there is any reason to be afraid of the cameras and there’s a lot of cameras in the world anyway with stuff like Ring cameras and cellphones,” Kurcz said.

Funding for the new cameras is being provided by the Texas Motor Vehicle Crime Prevention Authority, an organization established in 1991 to reduce car thefts across the state.

Here are the seven addresses:



2608 N Main St, Belton, TX 76513 2113 Red Rock Dr, Belton, TX 76513 120 W Loop 121, Belton, TX 76513 1278 W 2nd Ave, Belton, TX 76513 108 Lake Rd, Belton, TX 76513 9279 W FM 436, Belton, TX 76513 3324 Country Side Ln, Belton, TX 76513

Valchar said she believes the increased monitoring will make the community safer.

“I think that the benefit of keeping crime down and having cameras will keep crime down,” she said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.