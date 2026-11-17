BELLMEAD, Texas — For Zamyra Jett, giving back this Thanksgiving means making sure the people in her community have a warm holiday meal.

The 23-year-old Bellmead-area single mother, who has more than 900,000 followers across her social media platforms, is preparing to feed 1,000 people at the Bellmead Civic Center.

"At first it was going to be pizza boxes, but my mom was like, 'No, it's Thanksgiving. Let's go all out,'" Jett said. "So that's what we're doing."

The effort combines two things Jett says have long been important to her: cooking and helping others.

Jett credits her mother with inspiring both.

"I would say my mom, for sure, my mom," Jett said. "My mom was like the big inspiration in my life. She's the reason why I'm the woman I am today."

Jett remembers learning about food and cooking at home, from being told to eat her vegetables to learning how to prepare meals herself.

Now, she's using those lessons on a much larger scale.

Giving back as families face higher costs

For families already stretching their budgets, putting together an entire Thanksgiving dinner can add another expense during an already costly time of year.

Jett said she understands how much providing a meal can mean for someone who may be struggling. She said even buying several turkeys quickly added up.

"For like five, six turkeys, it was like $200," Judd said. "But God has blessed me in so many ways. So I'm fortunate enough to have this to be able to give back to the community."

For Jett, however, the event is about more than handing out food. She hopes it encourages other people who are able to help to find their own ways to support someone in need.

"It's always good to give back," Jett said. "It's always good to just let somebody know that, 'Hey, I'm here if you need somebody to talk to,' or 'Hey, you can call me whenever you need me,' and just be there for somebody because I know how it feels to not have anything and just to be at rock bottom."

Volunteers still needed

Jett said there is still room for volunteers who want to help with the Thanksgiving effort.

Those interested in volunteering can connect with Judd through her Facebook page. For Jett, feeding 1,000 people is one way to turn her online influence into something tangible in the community she calls home, one Thanksgiving plate at a time.

This story was reported by journalist Alexa Conroy and adapted from a broadcast script into a digital format with the assistance of artificial intelligence. The reporting, interviews and original information were gathered by the journalist.

