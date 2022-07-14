Bellmead city well fails, officials implement water restrictions

BELLMEAD, Texas — City officials reported a city water well went down and become inoperable late Wednesday in Bellmead.

City Manager Yost Zakhary sent out an official notice saying the next 48 to 72 hours are "critical" and that they are actively working to bring the well back on line.

Due to the city well failing, Bellmead city officials are implementing the following water restrictions effective immediately until further notice:

No outside water usage will be permitted

Splash pad at Brame Park will be closed

Major appliances, such as washing machines, dishwashers, etc., can only be used after 7 p.m.

Car wash hours will be restricted to 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Those found in violation of these restrictions are subject to fines up to $2,000.