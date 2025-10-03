BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Local residents are voicing concerns about the financial and practical impacts of a recent government shutdown, particularly affecting those who depend on Social Security payments. Despite agency assurances that payments will continue, retirees like Rosemary Galvan worry about covering essential expenses. The shutdown has sparked broader frustration with political gridlock, with residents calling for swift government action rather than prolonged debates. Historical context shows this is the 11th shutdown since 1980, with previous closures affecting services like national parks.



Social Security concerns: Retiree Rosemary Galvan expresses worry about financial security despite agency promises that payments will continue during shutdown

Retiree Rosemary Galvan expresses worry about financial security despite agency promises that payments will continue during shutdown Essential expense anxiety: Recipients concerned about covering groceries, car payments, and daily amenities if government disruptions continue

Recipients concerned about covering groceries, car payments, and daily amenities if government disruptions continue Political frustration: UMHB student Camille O'Brian criticizes the blame-passing between political parties during the crisis

UMHB student Camille O'Brian criticizes the blame-passing between political parties during the crisis Historical context: This marks the 11th government shutdown since 1980, with only three lasting more than two weeks

This marks the 11th government shutdown since 1980, with only three lasting more than two weeks Call for action: Community members want government officials to focus on solutions rather than political posturing

Check out the story:

Bell County retirees worry about finances during ongoing government shutdown despite payment assurances

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Local residents are expressing concern and frustration as a recent nationwide government shutdown raises worries about financial impacts, particularly for those dependent on Social Security payments.

Rosemary Galvan, who retired five years ago and relies on Social Security, said the shutdown has left her feeling anxious about her financial security.

"I am a little worried," Galvan said. "I rely on it for everything."

Marc Monroy, KXXV

While the Social Security Administration has stated that payments will continue on schedule during the shutdown, Galvan remains concerned about potential impacts on her daily expenses, including groceries, amenities, and car payments.

"That's something that really bothers me because what if I have to turn my car back in, then I wouldn't have a way to move around," Galvan said.

Despite her personal concerns, Galvan expressed greater worry for others in more vulnerable situations.

"But I worry more about the people that need it more, like people with no income and they rely on it," Galvan said.

At the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, student Camille O'Brian shared her frustration with the political dynamics surrounding the shutdown.

"I think it's pretty crazy that the blame is being passed around for the shutdown," O'Brian said.

CNN

Government shutdowns have occurred 11 times since 1980, with only three lasting more than two weeks. For some residents, this isn't their first experience with such disruptions.

Mary Jane Crumm recalled the impact of the 2013 government shutdown on her travel plans.

"My husband and I were traveling, and we could not stop at any of the national parks because they were all closed," Crumm said.

The common sentiment among residents appears to be a desire for swift government action rather than prolonged political debates.

"I wish they would try and fix whatever they're trying to work on and to do it quicker, so it won't impact us too much," Galvan said.

O'Brian emphasized the importance of civic engagement as a solution to government dysfunction.

"I definitely think people should vote if they have the right. We are the voice of the country and how things are supposed to change, so let's use it," O'Brian said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.