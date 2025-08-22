Bell County Public Health to close Copperas Cove WIC Clinic

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KXXV) — The Bell County Public Health District announced that it will be closing the Copperas Cove WIC Clinic. The last day of operations will be Aug. 28 and services will shift surrounding-area families through its WIC offices in Killeen, Fort Hood and Temple.

Families can use the myWIC app to transfer to another location or book appointments at the following offices: 111 Santa Fe Plaza Drive in Killeen; 36000 Shoemaker Lane on Fort Hood; and 201 N. 8th Street in Temple.

The district said it will offer phone and video certification options and is implementing scheduled remote services in Copperas Cove as part of its continued support.

The district will soon be able to load benefits onto a WIC card remotely, reducing the need for in-person visits.

Families with transportation issues are encouraged to contact a WIC clinic for additional service options.

WIC staff are available to assist families with the transition in person or by phone at (254) 532-9800, option 3 for WIC.

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.