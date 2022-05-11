Bell County honors late members of law enforcement in ceremony

KILLEEN, Texas — Tuesday, the Killeen Police Department hosted the 2022 Bell County Police Memorial Ceremony.

This annual event is held in Bell County to honor those who died while on duty. The ceremony included various agencies in the county.

Between 2020-2021, 23 members of law enforcement died in Texas.

Douglas Galler with KXXV. Bell County Police Memorial Ceremony

"Whether you are a trooper, border patrol officer, department of homeland security, or sheriff's deputy that we do the same job and that's helping people, helping the public, and we are put in dangerous circumstances sometimes," said Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble. "It's great that we come together as a county through our district attorney, [and] our sheriff's office and we celebrate that."

The ceremony remembers all whether they were affiliated with a local agency or national agency.

Each year, the host agency rotates throughout Bell County.

Killeen PD gave a special thanks to the Harker heights PD, Temple PD, Belton PD, Copperas Cove PD, Bell County Sheriff's Department, and Ellison High School student Ms. L Gonzalez for joining the event.