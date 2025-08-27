Bell County commissioner files supplemental complaint against the governor over state redistricting

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Bell County Commissioner Louie Minor filed a supplemental complaint against Governor Greg Abbott, challenging the new congressional maps.

Commissioner Minor filed the complaint on Saturday and calls the redistricting effort unconstitutional.

"The Legislature and Governor Abbott dismantled districts that they contend were drawn blind to race because someone researched their racial composition after the fact and ordered the elimination of any multiracial majority districts that happened to have arisen from that race- blind process. This is egregious, unconstitutional conduct that must be swiftly enjoined. These districts must never be allowed to govern Texas’s elections.” - Bell County Commissioner Louie Minor, Precinct 4

In a press release announcing the complaint, Commissioner Minor called Gov. Abbott and the Texas GOP a, "puppet state for Trump."

"Disregarding decades of representation by the candidate of their choice and instead having politicians choose who they represent. Trump wanted to redistrict to get five additional congressional seats and the Texas GOP delivered. This has everything to do with Trumps failed policies that continue to hurt working families every day. Texans are tired of high prices at the grocery store, insurance rates and electricity bills." - Bell County Commissioner Louie Minor, Precinct 4

Commissioner Minor added that he will continue to advocate for the John Lewis Voting Rights Act that would restore federal pre-clearance to redistricting and protection of voter rights, and ensure that voters in Bell County and the state of Texas don't fall victim to gerrymandering.

Gov. Abbott was listed as the defendant in the lead case, and the consolidated case that Commissioner Minor was part of filing includes Gov. Abbott and the Secretary of the State of Texas Jane Nelson as co-defendants.

25 News has reached out to Gov. Abbott's office for a statement in response to this complaint and will update when 25 News receives a response.