WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor’s men’s basketball team will open play in the College Basketball Crown against Minnesota on April 1 at MGM Grand Garden Arena, tournament organizers announced Monday.

The Bears are one of eight teams in the field, joining Colorado, West Virginia, Creighton, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Rutgers and Stanford.

“We’re excited to have the opportunity to continue competing in the College Basketball Crown,” head coach Scott Drew said. “We’ve been blessed with a great group of guys, and we’re grateful for the opportunity to spend a few more weeks with them and hopefully finish this year with a win.”

The winner of the Baylor-Minnesota game will face either Colorado or Oklahoma in the semifinals on April 4. The championship is set for April 5 at 4:30 p.m. CT at T-Mobile Arena.

This will mark the first-ever meeting between Baylor and Minnesota.

Baylor is no stranger to Las Vegas this season, having gone 2-1 at the Players’ Era Tournament in November, with wins over Creighton and San Diego State at Michelob ULTRA Arena.