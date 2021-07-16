Baylor regents approve four recommendations, acknowledge historical ties to slavery and the Confederacy

The Campus Experience Project Team submitted recommendations from the University's Commission on Historic Campus Representations, which is responsible for reviewing the history of the university and it's connections with slavery and the Confederacy.

The board of regents announced Friday, July 16, four approved initial recommendations to take 'redemptive and inclusive actions'. These recommendations include:

Adding new historical findings from the Commission to the University’s existing history to the Baylor University website

Placing interim signage at Founders Mall and Burleson Quadrangle that provide a complete examination of the University's history and includes QR codes that link to the website.

Using a historic Bible to lead the academic procession at Commencement and place the University Mace on permanent exhibit at the Mayborn Museum.

Reimagining Founders Day to become a more inclusive celebration of all who have contributed to Baylor’s growth and success throughout the years.

The University also has begun the process of seeking artists to to create life-sized bronze statues of the University’s first black graduates, Rev. Robert Gilbert, B.A. ’67, and Mrs. Barbara Walker, B.A. ’67, which will be placed in front of Tidwell Bible Building.