WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor opens Big 12 conference play Saturday against Colorado in what head coach Dave Aranda calls one of the biggest home games of the season for the Bears.

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Baylor opens Big 12 play against Colorado

"It's a huge one. I think the guys feel it. Even when we're in the locker room and we come out for warm-ups, there's an excitement that gets passed over and the guys feel it and it just fuels them," Aranda said.

The Bears enter 2-1 on the season after a non-conference stretch that included a season-opening loss to Auburn. Despite the elevated stakes of conference play, wide receiver Jayden McGowan says the team's mindset remains unchanged.

"At the end of the day, it is more important, but for us it's a nameless, faceless opponent. We're just going out and playing these guys like any other opponent," McGowan said.

Quarterback DJ Lagway is expected to return Saturday after missing the past two games with an ankle injury suffered in the season opener against Auburn. Aranda says Lagway's return could unlock the Bears' passing attack, particularly with the run game drawing safeties closer to the line of scrimmage.

"Our ability to run the ball is going to be able to get those safeties more down near the line of scrimmage and give us those opportunities. With DJ being able to hit on some of those and some of the receivers feeling, 'Hey, we've hit on them in the past,' they're there for the taking. Go get yours," Aranda said.

Receiver Louis Brown IV has also emerged as a playmaker in recent weeks, drawing praise from Aranda.

"I'm happy that he was able to have some success because I think that can feed his confidence, he's very very talented. I'm excited for what's to come," Aranda said.

McGowan, however, says offensive discipline will be just as important as playmaking against Colorado's aggressive defense.

"We've got to keep our foot on the gas. We've got to be more disciplined. We've had a lot of offensive penalties. So, we've got to get rid of those," McGowan said.

The run game remains a focal point heading into Saturday. Aranda acknowledged the offensive line still needs to improve against defensive stunts and pressure.

"We're still not where we need to be in the run game, we have to fix the self-inflicted wounds. And that's something that is a big emphasis this week," Aranda said.

Senior running back Dawson Pendergrass remains a reliable anchor in the backfield despite the unit's inconsistencies.

"You feel when Dawson's in there that he's going to get you four or five yards, he's going to be dependable. He's going to be tough. He's going to make smart decisions. He's going to do things that are going to help aid your team," Aranda said.

Defensively, the Bears carry momentum into conference play after recording 10 sacks through their first three games. Linebacker Travion Barnes credits improved communication and chemistry for the front seven's success.

"It just feels like everybody is just coming in and the communication is way better from the first game to now. Everybody is just flying around. I feel like a lot of confidence and being built even in the younger guys," Barnes said.

That communication will face a stiff test against Colorado's offense. Aranda says limiting the Buffaloes' run game while maintaining safety help over the top will be critical.

"They force those safeties to come down and then you've got your one-on-ones on the outside. For us to limit the run game and then have help on top with safeties to help with the explosives, that's going to be critical for us," Aranda said.

Containing mobile quarterbacks, including Colorado's Julian Lewis, has also become a point of emphasis for Baylor's defense.

"We're at our best when we rush as a unit. All four guys working as one, there's too many rushing quarterbacks in our conference to not be as good as we can be at that," Aranda said.

Colorado enters Saturday's game with national attention surrounding head coach Deion Sanders. Barnes says the atmosphere at McLane Stadium is already generating energy throughout the program.

"It's amazing when we run out just hearing all the fans. It kind of gives the team more energy than we already have," Barnes said.

For Baylor, Saturday's game represents more than just the start of conference play — it is a measuring stick for how serious the Bears are as Big 12 title contenders. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m.

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