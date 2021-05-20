Baylor makes mask policy changes for the summer

WACO, TX — Baylor sent out an email out today announcing that they have updated their summer mask guidance.

Dr. Linda Livingstone stated that the Baylor Health Management Team stated that masks will be optional for everyone who is outdoors, regardless if they are vaccinated or not.

Masks will be optional inside for those fully vaccinated, but those who haven't been vaccinated will have to continue to wear their masks.

"This is critical especially in large indoor gatherings such as Orientation, given our current campus vaccine adoption rate of 34%. We recognize that everything is a choice – wearing a mask, getting vaccinated and social distancing – but we also know there are members of our campus community who, under their physician's recommendation, cannot receive the vaccine or are otherwise vulnerable," says Dr. Livingstone.

This Saturday (May 22), Baylor will host a Family COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic from 1:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the McLane SLC gym. The clinic is open to faculty, staff, and students as well as spouses and dependents 12 years or older. They will offer the Pfizer vaccine to those registered.