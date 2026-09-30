WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor (3-1, 1-0) is riding momentum heading into their upcoming matchup against Arizona State (2-1, 1-0) this Saturday, but head coach Dave Aranda says the Bears still have work to do before they can call themselves a complete team.

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Baylor looks to build on momentum against Arizona State

Aranda pointed to the team's fourth-quarter toughness as an emerging identity — but said sustaining that level of play for a full game, particularly on offense, remains the primary goal.

"The best thing to come out of that was the fight and the ability to close the deal and finish a game. We want that to be a part of our identity and we want that to be something that every week we come out really strong in the fourth quarter and finish a game," Aranda said.

The offense has been the unit most in need of improvement. Aranda said the Bears have repeatedly put their defense in difficult positions due to offensive struggles.

"I think the last couple weeks offensively we've been putting the defense in tough situations where they've had to come out and really fight to kind of keep the game in check until we can step up on whatever side of it special teams or offense. And so I think to be able to play all three sides for four quarters is something that we're really searching for," Aranda said.

Quarterback DJ Lagway is expected to take a step forward this week after returning from injury against Colorado. Aranda said the game reps helped restore Lagway's rhythm and confidence.

"You could see him feel more comfortable as the game went on. And so I know that he's going to have a fire and hunger this week," Aranda said.

Up front, the offensive line has dealt with injuries and constant rotations throughout the first month of the season. Lineman Koltin Sieracki said the unit is beginning to trend in the right direction — but acknowledged the struggles.

"I do feel like we're finally starting to trend in the right direction. I think we've had a tough few weeks rushing and that's always hard. So, that falls on us entirely," Sieracki said.

Sieracki said physicality at the line of scrimmage is the unit's biggest point of emphasis heading into Saturday.

"Physicality is a big emphasis this week. Just being physical on the offensive line and moving people and being man movers," Sieracki said.

The pieces are there offensively, Sieracki said — they just haven't consistently come together.

"It feels like one piece of the puzzle is missing and then that piece is there, then it's big pops. We've got to make sure that you fit in the puzzle every single time," Sieracki said.

One consistent bright spot in the backfield has been running back Dawson Pendergrass, who has established himself as the primary runner. Sieracki offered a straightforward assessment of what Pendergrass brings to the offense.

"That guy's a dog. Every time I know he's in the backfield, I know he's going to give his heart out to go get that extra yard. He always falls forward," Sieracki said.

One of the Bears' most pressing concerns heading into the game is self-inflicted mistakes. Baylor has committed 29 penalties over the last 3 games — a trend Aranda said must stop immediately.

"We can't hurt ourselves in these one-score games. We have to be tougher players in a sense, smarter players," Aranda said.

Aranda said the team's focus this week has centered on mental resilience when adversity strikes.

"If something negative were to happen, can you learn from it, can you drop it, and then can you move on? And so that you're not kind of carrying it with you so that one bad play doesn't become three bad drives or a bad quarter or a bad half," Aranda said.

On the defensive side, Baylor has emerged as one of the more aggressive units in the Big 12. The Bears have already surpassed their total sack count from all of last season. Safety Bo Onu said the confidence inside the defense continues to grow.

"We put in work every single day and… as a young guy just seeing older dudes I was here with last year just develop, it's something special," Onu said.

Aranda credited the team's defensive depth — particularly along the front — as a key driver of that growth.

"When you have a rotation of D-linemen and defensive ends that you can roll through and feel good about a guy making a play, that's different from what it's been," Aranda said.

Arizona State presents a unique challenge. Aranda described the Sun Devils as one of the smartest and most disciplined teams Baylor will face this season — a team that counts on opponents beating themselves.

"They make you earn it….Their whole theory is teams are going to mess themselves up," Aranda said.

That makes Baylor's penalty problem all the more urgent heading into Saturday.

"We have to play cleaner. We're still trying to get that rhythm," Aranda said.

Despite the challenges, the mentality inside the locker room remains straightforward, according to Aranda.

"It's going to be us versus all them," Aranda said.

Sieracki echoed that competitive mindset after three straight home games.

"We're excited to go put ourselves to that challenge and see what we can do after being at home for 3 weeks," Sieracki said.

Baylor faces Arizona State in Tempe, Arizona on Saturday at 9:30 p.m.

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