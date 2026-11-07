(WACO, Texas) — Baylor University's homecoming weekend brought crowds to Waco, where I caught all the sights and sounds of the parade early Saturday morning.

Among those in attendance were young fans already dreaming of becoming future Baylor Bears, some following in their families' footsteps.

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Baylor fans share the sights and sounds of homecoming weekend as future Bears dream big

Renick came to celebrate his birthday and carry on a long family tradition at the university.

"I came to Baylor Home coming for my birthday. Both of my parents went here. My dad is a sixth generation Baylor, and my mom, I think, is second or third generation, and I want to be seventh and third," Renick said.

For others, the appeal was the sense of community and the school's athletics.

"I really like how, like, how much of a community is, and I really like the athletic teams," Charlie said.

"Yeah, same as in community athletics, and it's just a beautiful campus. Amazing," Gavin said.

Duncan already has his sights set on playing sports at Baylor, where his family has ties.

"I want to go to Baylor, because my dad works there, so it's gonna cost a little less money, and I really want to be in a sport. I wanna try out for football and baseball," Duncan said.

When I asked attendees about their favorite floats, the answers ranged from a giant floating bear to an ocean-themed entry.

(Raygan Lopez, KXXV) Baylor Bear at the homecoming 2026 parade

"Does the big floating bear count? Then I would say that," Renick said.

"I like the Wizard of Oz or Wicked One," Vivian said.

"It was the 1st prize float and it was like ocean themed, a shark coming out of it. It was just amazing," Hayden said.

"I like, like, the history one with the airplane," Zeke said.

For many, the day was about more than just the parade itself.

"It was amazing, and we got so much candy, and the floats are just amazing to see how much time and effort people have put into it. It's amazing," Hayden said.

Baylor's homecoming festivities wrap up on Saturday, but fans can still support the Baylor women's basketball team on Sunday.

