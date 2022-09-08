Baby missing after father leaves them inside running Jeep at Houston gas station: Police

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The search continues for a missing baby left inside a vehicle by their father, Houston police said.

Early Thursday morning, officers were dispatched to the 22500 block of Imperial Valley on reports of a stolen vehicle, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The father told deputies he had left his 2018 Jeep Cherokee running with his 6-month-old in the car seat.

Several unknown males then got into the Jeep and drove off, Gonzalez said.

Police said around 7 a.m. the Jeep was located at a house in the 16400 block of Eton Brook Lane.

However, the baby was not found inside.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Houston Police Department at 713-221-6000.