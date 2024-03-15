Axtell suspect arrested for online sexual solicitation of a minor: Sheriff's office

AXTELL, Texas — On March 13, the McLennan County Sheriff's Office Human Trafficking Unit conducted an operation to capture a suspect involved in the online solicitation of a 15-year-old.

Matthew Evans of Axtell was arrested during an attempt to pick up the victim for sexual purposes, the sheriff's office said.

“The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office Human Trafficking Unit is shifting focus toward targeting predatory human-trafficking suspects seeking to victimize children and focus efforts on protecting this particularly vulnerable portion of the population, seeking new training and partnerships geared toward that mission. This operation is representative of that effort,” Sheriff Parnell McNamara said.

Evans was released with a $20,000 bond on March 14.

The sheriff's office FAST Team and SWAT, the Waco Police Department, and the Texas Department of Public Safety assisted in the operation.