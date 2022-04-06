Watch
Authorities release names of Marlin plane crash victims

MARLIN, Texas — Two people have been identified in the deadly small-engine plane crash yesterday across from the Marlin Municipal Airport, officials said.

Thomas Sands, Jr., 55, and Cinnamon Franklin, 27, were both identified as being killed in the crash, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Authorities said Sands was a resident of Sugarland, Texas, while Franklin was from Greenwood, Ind.

Officials have yet to release further details on how the Cessna TU206 crashed Tuesday afternoon during a landing.

