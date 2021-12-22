Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Authorities in Texas searching for three children out of Medina County

items.[0].image.alt
Texas DPS
Ask the Governor (27).jpg
Posted at 9:13 PM, Dec 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-21 22:27:02-05

An AMBER Alert has been issued for three children out of Medina County in Texas.

The Medina County Sheriff's Office is searching for 8-year-old Ariana Wright, 9-year-old Lucas Wright, and 11-year-old Jonathan Wright.

All three children were last seen 3:45 p.m. wearing all green outerwear near County Road 366 and FM 2676 in Hondo on Monday.

The suspect in their abduction is 40-year-old Jonathan Wright, last seen wearing an all-green jacket, according to Texas DPS.

Anyone with information can call (830) 741-6153 to report information to the sheriff's office.

Capture.JPG

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019