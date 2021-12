Authorities in Texas are looking for 17-year-old Danielle Ramey from Robstown.

Ramey has blonde hair and blue eyes and was last seen on Friday, Nov. 26. The missing girl's nose is pierced on the right side and she has multiple tattoos including "Nicole" on her left hand, "Sydney" with a date on her left arm, and a sunflower on her right ankle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Nueces County Sheriff's Office at (361) 887-2222.