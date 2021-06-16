Austin mass shooting began as brief exchange of words between teens

WACO, TX — More details about the incident that led up to the June 12 mass shooting, on East 6th street in Austin, have become clear in an arrest affidavit from the Austin Police Department.

The incident that killed one victim, 25-year-old Douglas Kantor, and injured 13 began as an argument between two juvenile groups of friends.

Jeremiah Roshaun Leland James Tabb, 17, exchanged words with one of the other minors in the group asking if they wanted to fight; one teen replied, "It's whatever."

Tabb and the minor then showed one another their weapons, and Tabb proceeded to pull out the gun from his waistband and begin shooting, according to the affidavit.

After Tabb began shooting on 6th street, minors from both groups began to disperse from the scene trying to avoid being fired at, according to the affidavit; eight shell castings were found by investigators on the sidewalk and curb of where the incident took place.

Tabb is also the suspect of an earlier altercation he had with the same minor in Killeen on Tuesday, June 8.

Officers dispatched on June 8 to Seton Medical Center Harker Heights in reference to a juvenile victim who had been shot, according to Killeen PD. Officers were told the minor was outside a residence on 3400 Toledo Drive when a sedan passed by firing shots.

Tabb shot the minor in the leg; the two had known each other from school as well, according to the affidavit.

Police arrested the minor as the first suspect in the shooting on June 13, and Tabb as the second suspect - now charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Tabb is now being held in custody at Travis County jail, according to jail records.