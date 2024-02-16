Attempted child abductions have Milam County law enforcement on increased alert

CAMERON, Texas — Law enforcement in Milam County are on increased alert after students reported on three separate occasions that someone tried to abduct them.

"The safety of all Milam County children is our priority and this office will increase patrols near schools for the time being,” Sheriff Mike Clore said in a statement to 25 News.

Deputies responded to three calls of attempted child abduction Thursday evening — two of which happened in Thorndale and the other took place in Milano, according to a sheriff's spokesperson.

All of the incidents happened when students were walking home from school, the spokesperson said.

In response, the department said it will increase patrols at Thorndale and Milano area schools.

Authorities said a female student was walking home Thursday evening, when a man driving a blue pickup truck in Milano told her to "get in the vehicle or else be forced in."

The student was able to flee in the direction of a nearby railroad track away from the male suspect.

The sheriff's office describes him as having a tan complexion with no facial hair.

Over in Thorndale, one of the calls involved a man and woman driving in a white Honda Accord following students. The other incident involved a male suspect driving an unidentified vehicle following students.

Details about all three Thorndale suspects are limited. The sheriff's office described them only as Hispanic.

Sheriff Clore urges parents to discuss with their children the need for situational awareness and to run away if approached by someone they don't know.

Authorities ask those with information about the attempted child abductions to contact the sheriff's office at 254-697-7033 or call Crime Stoppers at 254-697-8477.