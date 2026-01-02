Ascension Texas reaches new agreement with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — Ascension Texas announced it has reached a new agreement with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas (BCBSTX).

The new agreement ensures patients with BCBSTX Commercial, Medicare and Exchange (ACA) coverage will continue having uninterrupted, in-network access to care at hospitals, clinics and outpatients facilities.

"This agreement is more than just a contract. It is a reaffirmation of our Mission to serve all with dignity and compassion. By securing fair and sustainable reimbursement, we are able to continue supporting our caregivers, strengthening our ministries, and providing high-quality, compassionate care across the communities we serve.” - Jamie Youssef, CEO of Ascension Texas

Ascension Texas said in a Wednesday press release that it is grateful to its patients, caregivers and partners for their continued trust, support and patience throughout the process.

“We are grateful for the partnership and patience of those we serve as we navigated this important agreement,” added Youssef. “Together, we will continue our healing ministry and our commitment to the health and well-being of our communities.”