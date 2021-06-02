Ascension Providence first Texas hospital to complete benchmark program

WACO, TX — Ascension Providence is the first Texas hospital to be recognized through the Edwards Benchmark program for aortic stenosis treatment.

Aortic stenosis is a chronic heart infection which occurs when the heart's aortic valve narrows and blocks blood flow to the heart.

The Edwards Benchmark program is designed to encourage the Transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) approach, a minimally invasive heart treatment to replace aortic stenosis, and better improve patient clinical pathway.

The Edwards Benchmark program's goals include aiming for a less than one percent chance of stroke, less than six percent for a need of permanent pacemaker implants, and for 80 percent of patients being to be discharged within 24 hours.

“Ascension Providence is and always will be committed to caring for the people of Central Texas, and dedicated to the improvement and advancement of cardiovascular care in our community,” said Dr. Brian Barnett, associate medical director of the Structural Heart Program at Ascension Providence. “We are grateful for the positive patient outcomes thus far, as well as every team member who has helped make the program a success.”

Ascension Providence began the only TAVR program in Waco in 2018, in collaboration with Waco Cardiology Associates.