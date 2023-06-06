As Fairfield Lake State Park closes, a small Texas town is left with economic uncertainty

FAIRFIELD, Texas — Fairfield Lake State Park officially closed to visitors on Sunday night as the state's lease of the land ends, cutting off the town's largest attraction.

According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, the park averages about 80,000 visitors every year.

The population of Fairfield sits just under 3,000 people.

TPWD announced on Saturday that the park would be closing after Todd Interests, the land's new owner, rejected an offer of $25 million to rescind its contract with Vistra Energy. Vistra leased the land to the state for 50 years.

The loss of the park is raising concerns among small businesses in town as Fairfield expects less traffic and tourism.

"I was shocked, because I just assumed the state owned the property," said Kyle Hart, Fairfield resident and father of the owner of the Hart to Table cafe.

He said the closure is expected to have a negative impact on business, but it's unclear how much.

"We have great customers that live here and they support us, but I don't know that there's a business anywhere that can afford to lose customers through no fault of their own," Hart said.

The Fairfield Chamber of Commerce executive director, Brenda Pate, is expecting the closure to be a challenge for the town.

"I hate it, but we're going to be fine. Fairfield's going to be fine. We'll overcome it," Pate said.

"That being said, hopefully the people that do come in to this new neighborhood will help and bring some contribution to our town."

Two bills that would allow the state to use eminent domain to purchase the land failed to make it out of the legislative session.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission is set to discuss the property during a special meeting on June 10.