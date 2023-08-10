Aquilla ISD to renovate cafeteria, kitchen with federal grant

AQUILLA, Texas — When students at Aquilla ISD get back to school next week, it might look just a little different.

"This past year our board allocated some money to expand our cafeteria so it's able to house more students and we're able to funnel kids through better," Superintendent Dr. David Edison told 25 News.

The idea behind the renovations was to make it a little easier for students to get their lunch with additions to the cafeteria and kitchen.

Dr. Edison said these plans were already in place, but a new grant has made it all possible.

"It actually completes our cafeteria project and that's what makes it so important for this school," Dr. Edison said.

The district just found out they are one of the 264 recipients of theHealthy Meals Incentives Initiative.

"We did the expansion this summer and then we can do the kitchen this fall," Dr. Edison said.

"We'll have two serving lines and make it a real functioning cafeteria."

The USDA gave out $150,000 grants to small and rural districts to improve the nutritional quality of meals and operations.

"We are a K12 school and our kids all share the same cafeteria," Dr. Edison said.

"In the past our lunches had to start as early as 10am in order to funnel everyone through."

Renovations to the cafeteria will be done by the start of school and the kitchen project will happen over winter break.

Dr. Edison said he's excited for the changes and all the benefits it will have for their students.

"A child's nutrition is important to their learning," Dr. Edison said.

"That was one of the things that we focused on here at Aquilla ISD is trying to provide them with those options and that space. We are very excited about this opportunity to have a grant to complete our whole expansion of the cafeteria."

Florence ISD and Austin Achieve Public Schools also were grant recipients in Central Texas.