'Anything helps': Texas family rebuilding after fire destroys home, kills 2 dogs

NORTH ZULCH, Texas — A Brazos Valley family of five is rebuilding their lives after a fire destroyed their home and killed their two dogs.

The McElory family of North Zulch awoke to fire alarms early Friday morning, according to a family friend.

The North Zulch Volunteer Fire Department has since confirmed that a flame had occurred in the kitchen.

An investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.

The family has since launched a GoFundMe.

"Thankfully God was watching over them and protecting them!" said Kailey Nicholds, a GoFundMe organizer and friend to the family.

"Please keep them in your prayers and thoughts through this horrible and tragic time - any donation helps!"

Nicholds said Jenna McElory - the mother of the family - is currently an instructional coach at Bryan ISD.

Jarrod McElory - the father - is said to work in equipment.

Kailey Nicholds (GoFundMe)

Jenna McElory - their eldest child and current Blinn College student - is said to have grabbed her 9-year-old brother from his bed to help him escape.

No injuries were reported.

To donate today, click here.