Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

'Anything helps': Texas family rebuilding after fire destroys home, kills 2 dogs

GoFundMe AP.PNG
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Kailey Nicholds (GoFundMe)
GoFundMe AP.PNG
Posted at 3:57 PM, Dec 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-04 17:13:26-05

NORTH ZULCH, Texas — A Brazos Valley family of five is rebuilding their lives after a fire destroyed their home and killed their two dogs.

The McElory family of North Zulch awoke to fire alarms early Friday morning, according to a family friend.

The North Zulch Volunteer Fire Department has since confirmed that a flame had occurred in the kitchen.

An investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.

The family has since launched a GoFundMe.

"Thankfully God was watching over them and protecting them!" said Kailey Nicholds, a GoFundMe organizer and friend to the family.

"Please keep them in your prayers and thoughts through this horrible and tragic time - any donation helps!"

Nicholds said Jenna McElory - the mother of the family - is currently an instructional coach at Bryan ISD.

Jarrod McElory - the father - is said to work in equipment.

GoFundMe AP.PNG

Jenna McElory - their eldest child and current Blinn College student - is said to have grabbed her 9-year-old brother from his bed to help him escape.

No injuries were reported.

To donate today, click here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019