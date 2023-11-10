Annual Veteran’s Day fellowship breakfast to be held at Jimmy's Egg in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas — The annual Veteran’s Day fellowship breakfast at Jimmy’s Egg on Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen is set to be held at 6 a.m. on Veteran's Day.

Veterans from all over Central Texas are gathering on Saturday to share their stories, and to enjoy a meal in the spirit of veteran fellowship.

This will be a much-needed opportunity according to this year’s emcee.

”We used to always come together, as it relates to the buddy system, when we were in the military," said local veteran, Roland Stewart.

"We need to keep on establishing that buddy system, and make sure it works and thrives after our career. The numbers show that we need to do that because of the high suicide rate among veterans."

The breakfast will be full of military tradition and guest speakers.

Each veteran that attends the event will eat for free — "roll call" is at 6 a.m. sharp.